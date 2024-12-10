Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 15 vs. the Bengals Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans will face the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (235.2 yards conceded per game).

With his upcoming matchup versus the Bengals this week, should Okonkwo be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We analyze the stats and trends below.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Projected Fantasy Points: 3.5

3.5 Game Day & Time: December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6.8 4 3 38 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2.4 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3.9 4 2 19 0 Week 12 @Texans 14 1 1 70 1 Week 13 @Commanders 5.7 6 3 27 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 3.8 4 3 8 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

Okonkwo is 30th at his position, and 253rd overall in the NFL, with 39.7 fantasy points (3.1 per game).

Looking at his past three games, Okonkwo has seven receptions on 11 targets, for 105 yards, and a total of 16.5 fantasy points (5.5 per game).

In his past five games, Okonkwo has averaged 4.0 fantasy points (19.8 total). He has 138 receiving yards on 10 catches (16 targets) and one touchdown.

In his best game of the season, Chigoziem Okonkwo finished with 13 fantasy points — one reception, 70 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 12 versus the Houston Texans.

In Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, Okonkwo put up a season-low -0.6 fantasy points, with these numbers: two receptions, 14 yards, on five targets.

