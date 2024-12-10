Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 15 vs. the Bengals Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tennessee Titans wideout Calvin Ridley will be up against the 27th-ranked passing defense of the Cincinnati Bengals (235.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Should Ridley be a player that you lock into your fantasy football lineup this week for his game versus the Bengals? Before making that decision, here’s a glimpse at the numbers and trends you need to know.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 Game Day & Time: December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 22.6 15 10 143 0 Week 9 @Patriots 12.3 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Chargers 25.4 9 5 84 2 Week 11 @Vikings 9.8 6 4 58 0 Week 12 @Texans 14.3 6 5 93 0 Week 13 @Commanders 6.5 7 2 45 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 12.9 12 7 59 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

Ridley has 99 fantasy points (7.6 per game), 28th at his position and 108th in the NFL.

In his past three games, Ridley has averaged 6.6 fantasy points (19.7 total). He has 197 receiving yards on 14 catches (25 targets) and zero touchdowns.

Looking at his past five games, Ridley has 23 receptions on 40 targets, for 339 yards, and a total of 45.9 fantasy points (9.2 per game).

In his best game of the season — Week 2 against the New York Jets — Calvin Ridley finished with 20.7 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 77 yards and one touchdown.

Ridley accumulated 0.9 fantasy points — one catch, nine yards, on three targets — in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers, which was his worst game of the season.

Add Ridley to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!