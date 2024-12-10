Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames on December 10 Published 5:55 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

When the Nashville Predators face the Calgary Flames at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday (the puck drops at 8:00 PM ET), Roman Josi and Jonathan Huberdeau will be among the best players to watch.

Purchase tickets for this matchup at StubHub!

Predators vs. Flames Game Information

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Game Day: Tuesday, December 10

Tuesday, December 10 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-153)

Predators (-153) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) !

Watch this game on Fubo ! Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Email newsletter signup

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Roman Josi 28 7 16 23 Filip Forsberg 28 9 8 17 Ryan O’Reilly 26 5 9 14 Jonathan Marchessault 28 5 8 13 Steven Stamkos 28 7 6 13 Flames Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Jonathan Huberdeau 28 9 8 17 Nazem Kadri 28 7 10 17 MacKenzie Weegar 28 4 12 16 Rasmus Andersson 28 6 9 15 Connor Zary 28 6 8 14

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Predators vs. Flames Stat Comparison

The Predators offense’s 61 total goals (2.2 per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.

On defense, Nashville has given up 88 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.

The Predators’ offense has the NHL’s 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate (18.82%).

The Flames have scored 71 goals this season (2.5 per game) to rank 29th in the NHL.

Calgary’s 83 total goals given up (3.0 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

The Flames have the NHL’s 16th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 20.73%.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.