Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10

Published 5:37 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be on the ice Tuesday versus the Calgary Flames at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Skjei in the Predators-Flames game? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • Skjei’s plus-minus is -4, in 21:11 per game on the ice.
  • He has had at least one point in eight games, and has eight points in all.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Skjei averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.5%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in seven games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 25 opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in eight of his 28 games this season.

Flames Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Flames are giving up 83 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 16th in league action.
  • The team’s -12 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Flames are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Flames

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Calgary
28 Games 1
8 Points 0
2 Goals 0
6 Assists 0

