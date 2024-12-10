Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10
Published 5:37 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be on the ice Tuesday versus the Calgary Flames at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Skjei in the Predators-Flames game? Use our stats and information to assist you.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- Skjei’s plus-minus is -4, in 21:11 per game on the ice.
- He has had at least one point in eight games, and has eight points in all.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Skjei averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.5%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in seven games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 25 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in eight of his 28 games this season.
Flames Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Flames are giving up 83 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 16th in league action.
- The team’s -12 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Flames are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Flames
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|28
|Games
|1
|8
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
