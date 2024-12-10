Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10 Published 5:37 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be on the ice Tuesday versus the Calgary Flames at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Skjei in the Predators-Flames game? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei’s plus-minus is -4, in 21:11 per game on the ice.

He has had at least one point in eight games, and has eight points in all.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Skjei averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.5%.

He has gone over his points prop bet in seven games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 25 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in eight of his 28 games this season.

Flames Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Flames are giving up 83 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 16th in league action.

The team’s -12 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.

The Flames are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Flames

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Calgary 28 Games 1 8 Points 0 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.