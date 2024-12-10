Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, December 10
Published 5:20 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024
The Tuesday college basketball schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Our computer model has suggested bets against the spread for 10 games, among them the Penn State Nittany Lions taking on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Penn State +3.5 vs. Rutgers
- Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 10
- Computer Projection: Penn State by 7.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Rutgers (-3.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: Troy +26.5 vs. Houston
- Matchup: Troy Trojans at Houston Cougars
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 10
- Computer Projection: Houston by 19.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Houston (-26.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Morgan State +29.5 vs. Xavier
- Matchup: Morgan State Bears at Xavier Musketeers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 10
- Computer Projection: Xavier by 23.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Xavier (-29.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Albany (NY) +12.5 vs. Syracuse
- Matchup: Albany (NY) Great Danes at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 10
- Computer Projection: Syracuse by 7.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Syracuse (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: North Dakota State +13.5 vs. Butler
- Matchup: North Dakota State Bison at Butler Bulldogs
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: December 10
- Computer Projection: Butler by 8.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Butler (-13.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Eastern Washington +13.5 vs. Washington
- Matchup: Eastern Washington Eagles at Washington Huskies
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: December 10
- Computer Projection: Washington by 9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Washington (-13.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Jacksonville +12.5 vs. Florida Atlantic
- Matchup: Jacksonville Dolphins at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 10
- Computer Projection: Florida Atlantic by 8.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida Atlantic (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: North Carolina Central +25.5 vs. West Virginia
- Matchup: North Carolina Central Eagles at West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 10
- Computer Projection: West Virginia by 21.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: West Virginia (-25.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Cornell +9.5 vs. Cal
- Matchup: Cornell Big Red at California Golden Bears
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: December 10
- Computer Projection: Cal by 6.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cal (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: Davidson -8.5 vs. Charlotte
- Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Davidson Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 10
- Computer Projection: Davidson by 11.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Davidson (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.