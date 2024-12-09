Wonderland Mini Golf brings Christmas fun to Kingdom Come Published 9:02 am Monday, December 9, 2024

Kingdom Come State Park is known for offering a multitude of special attractions throughout the year in addition to the park’s natural scenic beauty and bountiful wildlife. Among the most popular is Wonderland Mini Golf. The mini golf experience is now available through the end of December.

Kingdom Come State Park Manager Sherry Cornett provided a few specifics on the park’s Christmas season activities during a recent interview.

“This annual event has been happening for six years,” Cornett said. “It’s open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday all the way through December.”

Cornett explained the park’s mini golf course utilizes many lights and other decorations.

“There are thousands and thousands of Christmas lights, decorations, inflatables, and Christmas music will be playing,” Cornett said. “We have hot chocolate and cookies inside the gift shop.”

Wonderland Mini Golf is one of the park’s most popular activities, regardless of weather.

“It’s very popular,” Cornett said. “Usually from Thanksgiving weekend on through December, Fridays and Saturdays are really busy. Saturdays are our busiest days. It doesn’t matter if it’s 20 degrees, 50 degrees or 70 degrees, people will come in and get hot chocolate.”

She noted the scenery decorated with the multitude of Christmas lights allows for a variety of photo opportunities.

“There’s the light tunnel, and a lot of different places to get some really good pictures,” Cornett said. “Not only is the miniature golf course lit up, but the gift shop and the area around the gift shop and gazebo are too. The gazebo is a place where people like to take photos anyway, but now it is fully decorated with lots of beautiful lights, it’s a gorgeous place to take pictures this time of year.”

In addition to Wonderland Mini Golf, Kingdom Come State Park is also holding their annual coloring contest this holiday season.

“It’s formatted so you can print the picture off from our Facebook page, then just color it and mail it back, email it, or you can drop it off at the Gift Shop,” Cornett said.

There is a $1 entry fee for the coloring contest, with the winner in each age division receiving a stocking full of Christmas goodies. The deadline for entering the coloring contest is Dec. 15.

Admission to Wonderland Mini Golf is $3.50 per person, with kids 2 and under free. Wonderland Mini Golf is scheduled for every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until Dec. 29. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

There is also an annual tree lighting event in the works for the park, but the date for that isn’t set yet. Keep an eye on the Kingdom Come State Park Facebook page for date and time.

For more information, go to the Kingdom Come State Park’s Facebook page, visit https://parks.ky.gov or call the Kingdom Come State Park Gift Shop at 606-589-2478.