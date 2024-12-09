Tennessee vs. Ohio State Dec. 21 Tickets & Start Time | CFP First Round
Published 5:24 am Monday, December 9, 2024
The No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) host the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Opening kick is at 8 p.m. ET, and Ohio State is a 7.5 favorite.
Tennessee vs. Ohio State game info
- Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
- City: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
Tennessee vs. Ohio State statistical matchup
|Ohio State
|Tennessee
|423.8 (39th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|462.6 (15th)
|241.1 (1st)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|278.3 (4th)
|169.4 (59th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|232.5 (9th)
|254.3 (38th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|230.1 (63rd)
|12 (27th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|15 (42nd)
|17 (60th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|20 (31st)
Ohio State leaders
- On the ground, Dylan Sampson has 22 touchdowns and 1,485 yards (123.8 per game).
- In addition, Sampson has 19 receptions for 141 yards and zero touchdowns.
- In 12 games, Nico Iamaleava has thrown for 2,502 yards (208.5 per game), with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.7%.
- In addition, Iamaleava has run for 317 yards and one TD.
- Dont’e Thornton has 25 catches for 647 yards (53.9 per game) and six touchdowns in 12 games.
Tennessee leaders
- In addition to his 2,860 passing yards and 72.3% completion percentage this year, Will Howard has connected on 27 touchdowns against eight interceptions.
- In addition to the stats he’s put up in the passing game, Howard has also added 137 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.
- Jeremiah Smith has been an important contributor for the Buckeyes, tallying 934 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 57 catches.
- Quinshon Judkins has helped the Buckeyes’ offense by rushing for 805 yards (67.1 yards per carry) and eight rushing touchdowns.
- Judkins has collected 109 receiving yards and one touchdown on 15 grabs as a pass-catcher.
