Tennessee vs. Ohio State Dec. 21 Tickets & Start Time | CFP First Round Published 5:24 am Monday, December 9, 2024

The No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) host the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Opening kick is at 8 p.m. ET, and Ohio State is a 7.5 favorite.

Tennessee vs. Ohio State game info

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Tennessee vs. Ohio State statistical matchup

Ohio State Tennessee 423.8 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 462.6 (15th) 241.1 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.3 (4th) 169.4 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.5 (9th) 254.3 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.1 (63rd) 12 (27th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (42nd) 17 (60th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (31st)

Ohio State leaders

On the ground, Dylan Sampson has 22 touchdowns and 1,485 yards (123.8 per game).

In addition, Sampson has 19 receptions for 141 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 12 games, Nico Iamaleava has thrown for 2,502 yards (208.5 per game), with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.7%.

In addition, Iamaleava has run for 317 yards and one TD.

Dont’e Thornton has 25 catches for 647 yards (53.9 per game) and six touchdowns in 12 games.

Tennessee leaders

In addition to his 2,860 passing yards and 72.3% completion percentage this year, Will Howard has connected on 27 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

In addition to the stats he’s put up in the passing game, Howard has also added 137 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

Jeremiah Smith has been an important contributor for the Buckeyes, tallying 934 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 57 catches.

Quinshon Judkins has helped the Buckeyes’ offense by rushing for 805 yards (67.1 yards per carry) and eight rushing touchdowns.

Judkins has collected 109 receiving yards and one touchdown on 15 grabs as a pass-catcher.

