Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 10 Published 5:48 pm Monday, December 9, 2024

Tuesday’s contest between the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) and the Miami Hurricanes (3-6) at Madison Square Garden should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-65 and heavily favors Tennessee to secure the victory. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 10.

Based on our computer prediction, Tennessee projects to cover the 16.5-point spread in its matchup versus Miami (FL). The over/under has been set at 143.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN

New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Tennessee -16.5

Tennessee -16.5 Point total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -3030, Miami (FL) +1200

Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 82, Miami (FL) 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-16.5)

Tennessee (-16.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)

Tennessee is 7-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Miami (FL)’s 2-7-0 ATS record. The Volunteers are 4-4-0 and the Hurricanes are 5-4-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams combine to score 162.7 points per game, 19.2 more points than this matchup’s total.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers’ +214 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.4 points per game (43rd in college basketball) while giving up 56.6 per contest (second in college basketball).

Tennessee is 63rd in the country at 35.9 rebounds per game. That’s 13.0 more than the 22.9 its opponents average.

Tennessee knocks down 2.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.1 (80th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 7.1.

The Volunteers score 111.3 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball), while giving up 75.6 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball).

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 11.1 (137th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.9.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes are outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game, with a +54 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.3 points per game (105th in college basketball) and give up 73.3 per contest (239th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. It pulls down 31.7 rebounds per game (254th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 27.3.

Miami (FL) hits 8.6 three-pointers per game (119th in college basketball) at a 33.5% rate (198th in college basketball), compared to the 8.3 its opponents make, shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Miami (FL) forces 9.6 turnovers per game (334th in college basketball) while committing 9.0 (12th in college basketball).

