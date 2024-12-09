Predators vs. Flames Injury Report Today – December 10
Published 10:41 pm Monday, December 9, 2024
Ahead of their Tuesday, December 10 game against the Calgary Flames (13-10-5) at Bridgestone Arena, which starts at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (7-15-6) will be monitoring four players on the injury report.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Ryan O’Reilly
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Justin Kirkland
|C
|Out For Season
|Lower Body
|Anthony Mantha
|RW
|Out For Season
|Lower Body
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 61 total goals (2.2 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- Nashville has given up 88 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL play in goals against.
- Their goal differential (-27) ranks 32nd in the league.
Flames Season Insights
- The Flames have 71 goals this season (2.5 per game), 29th in the NHL.
- Calgary gives up 3.0 goals per game (83 total), which ranks 16th in the league.
- Their -12 goal differential is 22nd in the league.
Predators vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-153)
|Flames (+128)
|6
