Predators vs. Flames Injury Report Today – December 10

Published 10:41 pm Monday, December 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

Predators vs. Flames Injury Report Today - December 10

Ahead of their Tuesday, December 10 game against the Calgary Flames (13-10-5) at Bridgestone Arena, which starts at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (7-15-6) will be monitoring four players on the injury report.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Ryan O’Reilly C Out Lower Body

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Justin Kirkland C Out For Season Lower Body
Anthony Mantha RW Out For Season Lower Body

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 61 total goals (2.2 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
  • Nashville has given up 88 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL play in goals against.
  • Their goal differential (-27) ranks 32nd in the league.

Flames Season Insights

  • The Flames have 71 goals this season (2.5 per game), 29th in the NHL.
  • Calgary gives up 3.0 goals per game (83 total), which ranks 16th in the league.
  • Their -12 goal differential is 22nd in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-153) Flames (+128) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Injury Report

Hawks vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - December 8

Hawks vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today – December 8

Trae Young Injury Status - Hawks vs. Nuggets Injury Report December 8

Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Nuggets Injury Report December 8

Senators vs. Predators Injury Report Today - December 7

Senators vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 7

Hawks vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - December 6

Hawks vs. Lakers Injury Report Today – December 6

Print Article

SportsPlus