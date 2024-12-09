How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 10 Published 8:54 pm Monday, December 9, 2024

Top-25 teams will take the court across five games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Wisconsin Badgers taking on the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Miami Hurricanes at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

Incarnate Word Cardinals at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

Troy Trojans at No. 15 Houston Cougars

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

No. 14 Michigan Wolverines at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

