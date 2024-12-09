How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, December 9

Published 12:54 am Monday, December 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Monday, December 9

There is one game on the college basketball schedule on Monday that feature a ranked team. That matchup is the Abilene Christian Wildcats versus the Baylor Bears.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Abilene Christian Wildcats at No. 15 Baylor Bears

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 9

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 9

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Saturday, Dec. 21

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Saturday, Dec. 21

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 8

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 8

Print Article

SportsPlus