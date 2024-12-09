How to Watch the NBA Today, December 10 Published 11:31 pm Monday, December 9, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks against the Oklahoma City Thunder is one game in particular to catch on a Tuesday NBA schedule that has two compelling contests.

Looking for how to watch NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch the NBA Today – December 10

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

