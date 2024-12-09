How to Watch the NBA Today, December 10
Published 11:31 pm Monday, December 9, 2024
The Dallas Mavericks against the Oklahoma City Thunder is one game in particular to catch on a Tuesday NBA schedule that has two compelling contests.
Looking for how to watch NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.
Watch the NBA Today – December 10
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
