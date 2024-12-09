How to Pick the Predators vs. Flames Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 10 Published 12:50 pm Monday, December 9, 2024

There are plenty of betting possibilities to take into account for the upcoming game that has the Nashville Predators facing off against the Calgary Flames at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 10. To get you prepared to place a bet or build a parlay, take a look at our best bets and predictions below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Flames Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 5.5 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (5.5 goals) 10 times this season.

In Calgary’s 28 games this season, 14 have finished with more goals than Tuesday’s over/under of 5.5.

The Predators score 2.18 goals per game, compared to the Flames’ average of 2.54, adding up to 0.8 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 5.5.

These two teams are allowing a combined 6.1 goals per game, 0.6 more than this contest’s over/under.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -156

The Predators have gone 7-10 this season when favored on the moneyline.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -156 or shorter, Nashville is 3-3 (winning 50.0% of the time).

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Predators have an implied probability of 60.9% to win.

Flames Moneyline: +130

In Calgary’s 19 games playing as the moneyline underdog this season, it has seven wins.

The Flames have won four games with moneyline odds of +130 or longer (in 10 such games).

Calgary’s implied probability to win is 43.5% based on its moneyline odds.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 3, Calgary 2

Predators Points Leaders

Roman Josi has been imperative to Nashville’s offense this season, putting up 23 points in 28 games.

Filip Forsberg has nine goals and eight assists for Nashville to compile 17 total points (0.6 per game).

With 14 points through 26 games (five goals and nine assists), Ryan O’Reilly has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive efforts this season.

In 23 games played this season, Juuse Saros (6-12-5) has given up 60 goals.

Flames Points Leaders

Jonathan Huberdeau’s nine goals and eight assists in 28 matchups give him 17 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Nazem Kadri’s 17 points this season, including seven goals and 10 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Calgary.

MacKenzie Weegar has four goals and 12 assists for Nashville.

Daniel Vladar has a .900 save percentage (37th in the league), with 351 total saves, while giving up 39 goals (2.7 goals against average). He has put together a 5-5-4 record between the posts for Calgary this season.

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs L 3-2 Away +118 12/5/2024 Canadiens L 3-0 Away -131 12/7/2024 Senators L 3-1 Away +105 12/10/2024 Flames – Home -156 12/12/2024 Stars – Away – 12/14/2024 Avalanche – Away – 12/17/2024 Rangers – Home –

Flames’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/3/2024 Blue Jackets W 3-0 Home -134 12/5/2024 Blues L 4-3 Home -128 12/8/2024 Stars L 6-2 Away +189 12/10/2024 Predators – Away +130 12/12/2024 Lightning – Home – 12/14/2024 Panthers – Home – 12/17/2024 Bruins – Home –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Calgary Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.