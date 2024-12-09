How to Pick the Predators vs. Flames Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 10
Published 12:50 pm Monday, December 9, 2024
There are plenty of betting possibilities to take into account for the upcoming game that has the Nashville Predators facing off against the Calgary Flames at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 10. To get you prepared to place a bet or build a parlay, take a look at our best bets and predictions below.
Predators vs. Flames Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Push (model projecting 5.5 goals)
- Nashville and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (5.5 goals) 10 times this season.
- In Calgary’s 28 games this season, 14 have finished with more goals than Tuesday’s over/under of 5.5.
- The Predators score 2.18 goals per game, compared to the Flames’ average of 2.54, adding up to 0.8 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 5.5.
- These two teams are allowing a combined 6.1 goals per game, 0.6 more than this contest’s over/under.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -156
- The Predators have gone 7-10 this season when favored on the moneyline.
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -156 or shorter, Nashville is 3-3 (winning 50.0% of the time).
- Based on this game’s moneyline, the Predators have an implied probability of 60.9% to win.
Flames Moneyline: +130
- In Calgary’s 19 games playing as the moneyline underdog this season, it has seven wins.
- The Flames have won four games with moneyline odds of +130 or longer (in 10 such games).
- Calgary’s implied probability to win is 43.5% based on its moneyline odds.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Nashville 3, Calgary 2
Predators Points Leaders
- Roman Josi has been imperative to Nashville’s offense this season, putting up 23 points in 28 games.
- Filip Forsberg has nine goals and eight assists for Nashville to compile 17 total points (0.6 per game).
- With 14 points through 26 games (five goals and nine assists), Ryan O’Reilly has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive efforts this season.
- In 23 games played this season, Juuse Saros (6-12-5) has given up 60 goals.
Flames Points Leaders
- Jonathan Huberdeau’s nine goals and eight assists in 28 matchups give him 17 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.
- Nazem Kadri’s 17 points this season, including seven goals and 10 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Calgary.
- MacKenzie Weegar has four goals and 12 assists for Nashville.
- Daniel Vladar has a .900 save percentage (37th in the league), with 351 total saves, while giving up 39 goals (2.7 goals against average). He has put together a 5-5-4 record between the posts for Calgary this season.
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|L 3-2
|Away
|+118
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|L 3-0
|Away
|-131
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|L 3-1
|Away
|+105
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|–
|Home
|-156
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|–
|Away
|–
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|–
|Away
|–
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|–
|Home
|–
Flames’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/3/2024
|Blue Jackets
|W 3-0
|Home
|-134
|12/5/2024
|Blues
|L 4-3
|Home
|-128
|12/8/2024
|Stars
|L 6-2
|Away
|+189
|12/10/2024
|Predators
|–
|Away
|+130
|12/12/2024
|Lightning
|–
|Home
|–
|12/14/2024
|Panthers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/17/2024
|Bruins
|–
|Home
|–
Nashville vs. Calgary Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
