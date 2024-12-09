December 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:23 am Monday, December 9, 2024
Monday’s NHL schedule includes top teams in play. Among those games is the Chicago Blackhawks playing the New York Rangers.
Searching for how to watch NHL action? All the games to watch on Monday are here.
How to Watch December 9 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Detroit Red Wings @ Buffalo Sabres
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Chicago Blackhawks @ New York Rangers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Anaheim Ducks @ Montreal Canadiens
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.