Daisy Jackson Burgan, 103 Published 9:42 am Monday, December 9, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Daisy Jackson Burgan, age 103, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at home in Corbin, Kentucky.

Born in Artemus, Kentucky, she was a retired Accountant Supervisor with the Department of Corrections, and a former Harlan city clerk and office manager for Black Motor Co. Daisy was a member of Grace On The Hill Community Church in Corbin.

Email newsletter signup

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Burgan in 2012; her mother, Elizabeth Kinder; and by her son-in-law, Jim Trivette in 2014.

Daisy is survived by her daughter, Opal L. Trivette; grandchildren, Kim Hamlin (Stuart), and Chase Trivette (Amy); great-grandchildren, Dr. Addison Hamlin (Sandi); Joseph Hamlin, and Chloe Trivette; great great-great-grandchildren, Darci Hamlin, Heath Hamlin, Grant Hamlin, and Walt Hamlin.

Visitation will be from 9 am until 11 am on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at Grace On The Hill Community Church, 1632 Cumberland Falls Hwy. in Corbin, where her funeral service will be held at 11 am with Rev. Gordon McClure and Rev. K. Ric Holladay officiating.

Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grace On The Hill Community Church Building Fund.

Arrangements by Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin, Kentucky.