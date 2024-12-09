Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, December 9
Published 1:21 am Monday, December 9, 2024
In college hoops action on Monday, the Abilene Christian Wildcats versus the Baylor Bears is among the five games that made our list of best bets against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Abilene Christian +21.5 vs. Baylor
- Matchup: Abilene Christian Wildcats at Baylor Bears
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 9
- Computer Projection: Baylor by 16.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Baylor (-21.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
ATS Pick: Norfolk State -2.5 vs. Hofstra
- Matchup: Hofstra Pride at Norfolk State Spartans
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 9
- Computer Projection: Norfolk State by 6.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Norfolk State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Charleston Southern +1.5 vs. South Carolina State
- Matchup: Charleston Southern Buccaneers at South Carolina State Bulldogs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 9
- Computer Projection: South Carolina State by 0.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Carolina State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Minnesota +10.5 vs. Indiana
- Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: December 9
- Computer Projection: Indiana by 9.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Indiana (-10.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
ATS Pick: VCU -22.5 vs. Pennsylvania
- Matchup: Pennsylvania Quakers at VCU Rams
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 9
- Computer Projection: VCU by 22.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: VCU (-22.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.