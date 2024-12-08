NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Nuggets Picks for December 8 Published 6:39 am Sunday, December 8, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (13-11) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (11-10) on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at State Farm Arena as 3.5-point favorites. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on ALT and FDSSE.

To find the best bets you can place on Sunday’s game, based on our computer predictions, keep reading.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ALT and FDSSE

Hawks vs. Nuggets Best Bets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 3.5)

Atlanta’s record against the spread is 10-14-0.

Against the spread, Denver is 7-14-0 this season.

The Hawks have two wins ATS (2-7) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Nuggets are 4-2 as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.

Pick OU:

Under (240.5)





The Hawks and their opponents have gone over 240.5 combined points in eight of 24 games this season.

The Nuggets have played eight games this season that have had more than 240.5 combined points scored.

Atlanta’s games this season have had an average of 233.7 points, 6.8 fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

Denver has a 227-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 13.5 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Hawks are the sixth-highest scoring team in the NBA this year. The Nuggets have scored the 23rd-most points.

This contest features the league’s seventh-ranked (Nuggets) and 29th-ranked (Hawks) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Nuggets (+145)

This season, the Hawks have been favored 12 times and won six, or 50%, of those games.

The Nuggets have been victorious in three of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Atlanta has won five of its eight games when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

This year, Denver has won two of three games when listed as at least +145 or better on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hawks have a 63.6% chance to win.

