How to Watch the NBA Today, December 9 Published 11:31 pm Sunday, December 8, 2024

Today’s NBA slate has just one contest on it — the New York Knicks against the Toronto Raptors.

Here you can find information on how to watch all of today’s NBA action.

Watch the NBA Today – December 9

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and TSN

NBA TV, MSG, and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

