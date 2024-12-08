How to Watch the Hawks vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8 Published 4:54 am Sunday, December 8, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (13-11) will host the Denver Nuggets (11-10) after winning three straight home games.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: ALT, FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Atlanta has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Hawks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 11th.

The Hawks put up 117.3 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 117 the Nuggets allow.

Atlanta is 9-5 when scoring more than 117 points.

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets’ 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (46.4%).

This season, Denver has an 11-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.4% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.

The Nuggets average just 1.4 fewer points per game (117.6) than the Hawks give up (119).

Denver is 10-2 when it scores more than 119 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks are posting 119.1 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.5 more points than they’re averaging in road games (115.6).

Defensively Atlanta has been worse at home this year, ceding 119.6 points per game, compared to 118.3 in road games.

In terms of three-pointers, the Hawks have fared worse at home this year, averaging 12.4 threes per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 12.5 per game and a 34.9% percentage in road games.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets score 117.9 points per game at home, 0.5 more than on the road (117.4). Defensively they concede 118 per game, 1.8 more than away (116.2).

Denver is giving up more points at home (118 per game) than on the road (116.2).

At home the Nuggets are averaging 30.5 assists per game, 0.4 more than on the road (30.1).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cody Zeller Out Personal Trae Young Questionable Achilles Jalen Johnson Questionable Shoulder

Nuggets Injuries