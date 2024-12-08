How to Watch the Hawks vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8

Published 4:54 am Sunday, December 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8

The Atlanta Hawks (13-11) will host the Denver Nuggets (11-10) after winning three straight home games.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV Channel: ALT, FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Hawks Stats Insights

  • The Hawks are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Nuggets allow to opponents.
  • Atlanta has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 11th.
  • The Hawks put up 117.3 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 117 the Nuggets allow.
  • Atlanta is 9-5 when scoring more than 117 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Nuggets Stats Insights

  • The Nuggets’ 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (46.4%).
  • This season, Denver has an 11-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.4% from the field.
  • The Nuggets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.
  • The Nuggets average just 1.4 fewer points per game (117.6) than the Hawks give up (119).
  • Denver is 10-2 when it scores more than 119 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

  • The Hawks are posting 119.1 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.5 more points than they’re averaging in road games (115.6).
  • Defensively Atlanta has been worse at home this year, ceding 119.6 points per game, compared to 118.3 in road games.
  • In terms of three-pointers, the Hawks have fared worse at home this year, averaging 12.4 threes per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 12.5 per game and a 34.9% percentage in road games.

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

  • The Nuggets score 117.9 points per game at home, 0.5 more than on the road (117.4). Defensively they concede 118 per game, 1.8 more than away (116.2).
  • Denver is giving up more points at home (118 per game) than on the road (116.2).
  • At home the Nuggets are averaging 30.5 assists per game, 0.4 more than on the road (30.1).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Cody Zeller Out Personal
Trae Young Questionable Achilles
Jalen Johnson Questionable Shoulder

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
DaRon Holmes Out For Season Achilles
Vlatko Cancar Out Knee
Aaron Gordon Questionable Calf
Dario Saric Questionable Ankle
Jamal Murray Questionable Hamstring

More How to Watch

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Saturday, Dec. 21

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Saturday, Dec. 21

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 8

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 8

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 14 with Fubo

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 14 with Fubo

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 8

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 8

Print Article

SportsPlus