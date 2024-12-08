How to Watch the Hawks vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published 4:54 am Sunday, December 8, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (13-11) will host the Denver Nuggets (11-10) after winning three straight home games.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: ALT, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Atlanta has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Hawks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 11th.
- The Hawks put up 117.3 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 117 the Nuggets allow.
- Atlanta is 9-5 when scoring more than 117 points.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets’ 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (46.4%).
- This season, Denver has an 11-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.4% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.
- The Nuggets average just 1.4 fewer points per game (117.6) than the Hawks give up (119).
- Denver is 10-2 when it scores more than 119 points.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks are posting 119.1 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.5 more points than they’re averaging in road games (115.6).
- Defensively Atlanta has been worse at home this year, ceding 119.6 points per game, compared to 118.3 in road games.
- In terms of three-pointers, the Hawks have fared worse at home this year, averaging 12.4 threes per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 12.5 per game and a 34.9% percentage in road games.
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets score 117.9 points per game at home, 0.5 more than on the road (117.4). Defensively they concede 118 per game, 1.8 more than away (116.2).
- Denver is giving up more points at home (118 per game) than on the road (116.2).
- At home the Nuggets are averaging 30.5 assists per game, 0.4 more than on the road (30.1).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Achilles
|Jalen Johnson
|Questionable
|Shoulder
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|DaRon Holmes
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Aaron Gordon
|Questionable
|Calf
|Dario Saric
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Hamstring