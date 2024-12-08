How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 8 Published 1:53 am Sunday, December 8, 2024

The Kansas Jayhawks versus the Missouri Tigers is one of seven games on Sunday’s college basketball slate that features an SEC team on the court.

Today’s SEC Games

Richmond Spiders at No. 2 Auburn Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Vanderbilt Commodores at TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at Missouri Tigers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at LSU Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 25 UConn Huskies at Texas Longhorns

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

