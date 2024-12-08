Hawks vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 8 Published 8:16 am Sunday, December 8, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (13-11) host the Denver Nuggets (11-10) after winning three straight home games. The Hawks are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ALT and FDSSE

ALT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nuggets 118 – Hawks 117

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 3.5)

Nuggets (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-0.9)

Nuggets (-0.9) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 235.5

The Hawks have put together a 10-14-0 ATS record this season compared to the 7-14-0 mark from the Nuggets.

Atlanta (2-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (22.2%) than Denver (4-2) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (66.7%).

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under in 66.7% of its games this season (16 of 24), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (14 of 21).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 6-6, while the Nuggets are 3-3 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ defense ranks third-worst in the NBA with 119.0 points allowed per contest, but their offense has been more effective, putting up 117.3 points per game (eighth-ranked in league).

Atlanta ranks fifth-best in the NBA by pulling down 46.0 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 19th in the league (44.4 allowed per contest).

With 30.2 dimes per game, the Hawks are second-best in the league in the category.

With 15.9 forced turnovers per game, Atlanta ranks fourth-best in the league. It ranks 25th in the league by committing 15.6 turnovers per contest.

The Hawks are sinking 12.5 treys per game (19th-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 34.6% three-point percentage (21st-ranked).

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Nuggets Performance Insights

At 117.6 points scored per game and 117.0 points conceded, the Nuggets are seventh in the league on offense and 24th defensively.

With 44.6 rebounds per game and 44.4 rebounds conceded, Denver is 11th and 19th in the NBA, respectively.

At 30.3 assists per game, the Nuggets are best in the NBA.

Denver commits 13.7 turnovers per game and force 14.3 per game, ranking 13th and 14th, respectively, in the NBA.

The Nuggets are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made (11.7 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (38.0%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.