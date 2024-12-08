Hawks vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 8
Published 8:16 am Sunday, December 8, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (13-11) host the Denver Nuggets (11-10) after winning three straight home games. The Hawks are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 8, 2024.
Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ALT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Nuggets 118 – Hawks 117
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-0.9)
- Pick OU:
Under (241.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 235.5
- The Hawks have put together a 10-14-0 ATS record this season compared to the 7-14-0 mark from the Nuggets.
- Atlanta (2-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (22.2%) than Denver (4-2) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (66.7%).
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under in 66.7% of its games this season (16 of 24), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (14 of 21).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 6-6, while the Nuggets are 3-3 as moneyline underdogs.
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks’ defense ranks third-worst in the NBA with 119.0 points allowed per contest, but their offense has been more effective, putting up 117.3 points per game (eighth-ranked in league).
- Atlanta ranks fifth-best in the NBA by pulling down 46.0 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 19th in the league (44.4 allowed per contest).
- With 30.2 dimes per game, the Hawks are second-best in the league in the category.
- With 15.9 forced turnovers per game, Atlanta ranks fourth-best in the league. It ranks 25th in the league by committing 15.6 turnovers per contest.
- The Hawks are sinking 12.5 treys per game (19th-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 34.6% three-point percentage (21st-ranked).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- At 117.6 points scored per game and 117.0 points conceded, the Nuggets are seventh in the league on offense and 24th defensively.
- With 44.6 rebounds per game and 44.4 rebounds conceded, Denver is 11th and 19th in the NBA, respectively.
- At 30.3 assists per game, the Nuggets are best in the NBA.
- Denver commits 13.7 turnovers per game and force 14.3 per game, ranking 13th and 14th, respectively, in the NBA.
- The Nuggets are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made (11.7 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (38.0%).
