Hawks vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Saturday, Dec. 21 Published 5:37 am Sunday, December 8, 2024

On Saturday, December 21, 2024, the Atlanta Hawks (13-11) hit the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (16-8) at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to watch on TV: FDSSE

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Hawks vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Grizzlies 117.3 Points Avg. 121.4 119 Points Allowed Avg. 113.5 46.6% Field Goal % 48.7% 34.6% Three Point % 35.2%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young scores 21.2 points per game this season for the Hawks, also adding 3.9 rebounds and 12.3 assists.

Jalen Johnson contributes with 19.8 points, 5.5 assists and 9.9 rebounds per outing.

Young makes 2.7 threes per game to lead active Hawks.

Dyson Daniels averages 3.1 steals per game. Johnson collects 1.1 blocks a game.

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. scores 22 points per game and also tacks on 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.

This season, Santi Aldama is averaging 13 points, 3.2 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game.

In addition, Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 10.6 points, 5.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Jaylen Wells knocks down 1.9 threes per game.

Jackson’s 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game are vital to the Grizzlies’ defensive performance.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/4 Bucks W 119-104 Away +4.5 12/6 Lakers W 134-132 Home -4.5 12/8 Nuggets – Home – 12/11 Knicks – Away – 12/19 Spurs – Away – 12/21 Grizzlies – Home – 12/23 Timberwolves – Home – 12/26 Bulls – Home – 12/28 Heat – Home – 12/29 Raptors – Away – 1/1 Nuggets – Away –

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/7 Celtics W 127-121 Away +7.5 12/8 Wizards – Away – 12/13 Nets – Home – 12/15 Lakers – Away – 12/19 Warriors – Home – 12/21 Hawks – Away – 12/23 Clippers – Home – 12/26 Raptors – Home – 12/27 Pelicans – Away – 12/29 Thunder – Away – 12/31 Suns – Away –

