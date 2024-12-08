Hawks vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Saturday, Dec. 21

Published 5:37 am Sunday, December 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

On Saturday, December 21, 2024, the Atlanta Hawks (13-11) hit the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (16-8) at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSSE
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Favorite:

Hawks vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Grizzlies
117.3 Points Avg. 121.4
119 Points Allowed Avg. 113.5
46.6% Field Goal % 48.7%
34.6% Three Point % 35.2%

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young scores 21.2 points per game this season for the Hawks, also adding 3.9 rebounds and 12.3 assists.
  • Jalen Johnson contributes with 19.8 points, 5.5 assists and 9.9 rebounds per outing.
  • Young makes 2.7 threes per game to lead active Hawks.
  • Dyson Daniels averages 3.1 steals per game. Johnson collects 1.1 blocks a game.

Grizzlies’ Top Players

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. scores 22 points per game and also tacks on 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.
  • This season, Santi Aldama is averaging 13 points, 3.2 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game.
  • In addition, Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 10.6 points, 5.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
  • Jaylen Wells knocks down 1.9 threes per game.
  • Jackson’s 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game are vital to the Grizzlies’ defensive performance.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
12/4 Bucks W 119-104 Away +4.5
12/6 Lakers W 134-132 Home -4.5
12/8 Nuggets Home
12/11 Knicks Away
12/19 Spurs Away
12/21 Grizzlies Home
12/23 Timberwolves Home
12/26 Bulls Home
12/28 Heat Home
12/29 Raptors Away
1/1 Nuggets Away

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
12/7 Celtics W 127-121 Away +7.5
12/8 Wizards Away
12/13 Nets Home
12/15 Lakers Away
12/19 Warriors Home
12/21 Hawks Away
12/23 Clippers Home
12/26 Raptors Home
12/27 Pelicans Away
12/29 Thunder Away
12/31 Suns Away

