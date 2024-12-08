College Football Bowl Game Computer Picks & Predictions Published 10:38 am Sunday, December 8, 2024

According to our projections, the best bet versus the spread out of seven FBS postseason games is Buffalo (+2.5) — for more suggestions, including parlay opportunities, see below.

See computer predictions and insights for that matchup and more below.

College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets

Pick: Buffalo +2.5 vs. Liberty

Matchup: Buffalo Bulls vs. Liberty Flames

Buffalo Bulls vs. Liberty Flames Projected Winner & Margin: Buffalo by 2.6 points

Buffalo by 2.6 points Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Date: Jan. 4

Jan. 4 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Pick: James Madison -6.5 vs. Western Kentucky

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. James Madison Dukes

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. James Madison Dukes Projected Winner & Margin: James Madison by 11.3 points

James Madison by 11.3 points Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Date: Dec. 18

Dec. 18 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Pick: South Florida +2.5 vs. San Jose State

Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. San Jose State Spartans

South Florida Bulls vs. San Jose State Spartans Projected Winner & Margin: South Florida by 0.2 points

South Florida by 0.2 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Dec. 24

Dec. 24 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Pick: Memphis -1.5 vs. West Virginia

Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Memphis Tigers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Projected Winner & Margin: Memphis by 3.6 points

Memphis by 3.6 points Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Dec. 17

Dec. 17 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Pick: Georgia Southern -6 vs. Sam Houston

Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Sam Houston Bearkats

Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Sam Houston Bearkats Projected Winner & Margin: Georgia Southern by 7.1 points

Georgia Southern by 7.1 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Dec. 19

Dec. 19 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets

Under 62.5 – South Florida vs. San Jose State

Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. San Jose State Spartans

South Florida Bulls vs. San Jose State Spartans Projected Total: 57 points

57 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Dec. 24

Dec. 24 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Over 51.5 – Buffalo vs. Liberty

Matchup: Buffalo Bulls vs. Liberty Flames

Buffalo Bulls vs. Liberty Flames Projected Total: 55.6 points

55.6 points Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Date: Jan. 4

Jan. 4 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Over 56.5 – Memphis vs. West Virginia

Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Memphis Tigers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Projected Total: 59.4 points

59.4 points Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Dec. 17

Dec. 17 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Over 46.5 – Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston

Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Sam Houston Bearkats

Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Sam Houston Bearkats Projected Total: 49.3 points

49.3 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Dec. 19

Dec. 19 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Under 59.5 – South Alabama vs. Western Michigan

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars vs. Western Michigan Broncos

South Alabama Jaguars vs. Western Michigan Broncos Projected Total: 57.5 points

57.5 points Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Dec. 14

Dec. 14 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

