Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, December 8

Published 1:20 am Sunday, December 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Chicago State Cougars versus the Saint Louis Billikens is one of many compelling options on Sunday in college basketball action — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available below.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: Chicago State +25.5 vs. Saint Louis

  • Matchup: Chicago State Cougars at Saint Louis Billikens
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 8
  • Computer Projection: Saint Louis by 15.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Saint Louis (-25.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Northeastern -8.5 vs. Colgate

  • Matchup: Colgate Raiders at Northeastern Huskies
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 8
  • Computer Projection: Northeastern by 16.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Northeastern (-8.5)
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Manhattan +1.5 vs. Marist

  • Matchup: Marist Red Foxes at Manhattan Jaspers
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 8
  • Computer Projection: Manhattan by 5.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Marist (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Maryland +4.5 vs. Purdue

  • Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Purdue Boilermakers
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 8
  • Computer Projection: Maryland by 1.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Purdue (-4.5)
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Army +6.5 vs. Cornell

  • Matchup: Cornell Big Red at Army Black Knights
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 8
  • Computer Projection: Cornell by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Cornell (-6.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Austin Peay +13.5 vs. Samford

  • Matchup: Austin Peay Governors at Samford Bulldogs
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 8
  • Computer Projection: Samford by 8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Samford (-13.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: New Hampshire +9.5 vs. Harvard

  • Matchup: Harvard Crimson at New Hampshire Wildcats
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 8
  • Computer Projection: Harvard by 4.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Harvard (-9.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Niagara +1.5 vs. Merrimack

  • Matchup: Merrimack Warriors at Niagara Purple Eagles
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 8
  • Computer Projection: Niagara by 3.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Merrimack (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Oklahoma State +1.5 vs. Seton Hall

  • Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys at Seton Hall Pirates
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 8
  • Computer Projection: Oklahoma State by 2.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Seton Hall (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Southeast Missouri State +15.5 vs. Murray State

  • Matchup: Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Murray State Racers
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 8
  • Computer Projection: Murray State by 11.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Murray State (-15.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

