Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, December 8
Published 1:20 am Sunday, December 8, 2024
The Chicago State Cougars versus the Saint Louis Billikens is one of many compelling options on Sunday in college basketball action — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available below.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Chicago State +25.5 vs. Saint Louis
- Matchup: Chicago State Cougars at Saint Louis Billikens
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 8
- Computer Projection: Saint Louis by 15.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Louis (-25.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Northeastern -8.5 vs. Colgate
- Matchup: Colgate Raiders at Northeastern Huskies
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 8
- Computer Projection: Northeastern by 16.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northeastern (-8.5)
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Manhattan +1.5 vs. Marist
- Matchup: Marist Red Foxes at Manhattan Jaspers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 8
- Computer Projection: Manhattan by 5.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Marist (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Maryland +4.5 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 8
- Computer Projection: Maryland by 1.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Purdue (-4.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Army +6.5 vs. Cornell
- Matchup: Cornell Big Red at Army Black Knights
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 8
- Computer Projection: Cornell by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cornell (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Austin Peay +13.5 vs. Samford
- Matchup: Austin Peay Governors at Samford Bulldogs
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 8
- Computer Projection: Samford by 8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Samford (-13.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: New Hampshire +9.5 vs. Harvard
- Matchup: Harvard Crimson at New Hampshire Wildcats
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 8
- Computer Projection: Harvard by 4.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Harvard (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Niagara +1.5 vs. Merrimack
- Matchup: Merrimack Warriors at Niagara Purple Eagles
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 8
- Computer Projection: Niagara by 3.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Merrimack (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Oklahoma State +1.5 vs. Seton Hall
- Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys at Seton Hall Pirates
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 8
- Computer Projection: Oklahoma State by 2.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Seton Hall (-1.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Southeast Missouri State +15.5 vs. Murray State
- Matchup: Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Murray State Racers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 8
- Computer Projection: Murray State by 11.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Murray State (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
