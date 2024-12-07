Wynn, Noe team for 42 points as Lady Dragons advance to finals

Published 1:04 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

By John Henson

Photo by Jon Dickenson Harlan senior guard Aymanni Wynn scored 23 points Friday in the Lady Dragons win over Eastside, Va., in the UVA-Wise Prep Classic.
Harlan took down a second straight Virginia opponent to open the season in the UVA-Wise Prep Classic, coasting to a 61-40 win Friday over Eastside, Va., in the tournament semifinals.
Senior guard Aymanni Wynn scored 23 points and senior forward Kylie Noe added 19 for the 2-0 Lady Dragons, who will play in the tournament championship game on Saturday at 7 against Twin Springs or Wise Central.
Wynn and Noe each had three baskets in the first quarter and Abbie Fields added two as the Lady Dragons built a 20-6 lead.
Noe had three more baskets in the second period as the lead grew to 33-16.
Cheyenne Rhymer had a 3 and a basket as Harlan outscored Eastside 13-12 in the third quarter. Wynn and Noe teamed for all 15 points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Dragons won the period 15-12.
Harlan (61) — Peyshaunce Wynn 3, Cheyenne Rhymer 7, Kylie Noe 19, Aymanni Wynn 23, Abbie Fields 6, Addison Campbell 3.
Eastside, Va. (40) — Shelby Stanley 18, Drew Damron 7, Lexi Bond 5, Dakota Clay 2, Kaylie Rasnick 7,. Heidi Craiger 1.

Harlan 20 13 13 15 — 61
Eastside 6 10 12 12` — 40

