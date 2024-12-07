Will Tyler Boyd Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:31 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024

Tyler Boyd was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 14 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Check out Boyd’s stats on this page.

In the passing game, Boyd has been targeted 43 times, with season stats of 310 yards on 32 receptions (9.7 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has one carry for three yards.

Tyler Boyd Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

Boyd (full participation in practice, foot) appears on the Titans’ injury report this week, but he does not currently have an injury designation for the game.

No other receiver is on the injury report for the Titans.

Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

TV Channel: CBS



Spread: Titans -3

Titans -3 Total: 40 points

Boyd 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 43 32 310 140 0 9.7

Boyd Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 6 3 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3 2 34 0 Week 12 @Texans 6 6 55 0 Week 13 @Commanders 4 3 37 0

