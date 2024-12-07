Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, December 8 Published 8:28 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024

Top-25 teams will be in action across 10 games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Duke Blue Devils squaring off against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. See the piece below for picks against the spread.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 2 Auburn Tigers vs. Richmond Spiders

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 87, Richmond 58

Auburn 87, Richmond 58 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 29.6 points

Auburn by 29.6 points Pick ATS: Auburn (-27.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Neville Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Maryland Terrapins

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Maryland 74, Purdue 72

Maryland 74, Purdue 72 Projected Favorite: Maryland by 1.7 points

Maryland by 1.7 points Pick ATS: Maryland (+3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Missouri Tigers vs. No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kansas 79, Missouri 74

Kansas 79, Missouri 74 Projected Favorite: Kansas by 4.6 points

Kansas by 4.6 points Pick ATS: Missouri (+6.5)

Key Facts

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Mizzou Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Howard Bison

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 84, Howard 61

Cincinnati 84, Howard 61 Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 23.3 points

Cincinnati by 23.3 points Pick ATS: Howard (+27.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Fifth Third Arena TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas Tech 74, Texas A&M 73

Texas Tech 74, Texas A&M 73 Projected Favorite: Texas Tech by 0.6 points

Texas Tech by 0.6 points Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Dickies Arena

Dickies Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 Memphis Tigers vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Memphis 83, Arkansas State 68

Memphis 83, Arkansas State 68 Projected Favorite: Memphis by 15 points

Memphis by 15 points Pick ATS: Memphis (-13.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas Longhorns vs. No. 25 UConn Huskies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas 74, UConn 71

Texas 74, UConn 71 Projected Favorite: Texas by 2.9 points

Texas by 2.9 points Pick ATS: Texas (-1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Moody Center TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: ESPN

No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones vs. Jackson State Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Iowa State 90, Jackson State 60

Iowa State 90, Jackson State 60 Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 29.8 points

Iowa State by 29.8 points Pick ATS: Jackson State (+36.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

James H. Hilton Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 12 Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Oregon 71, UCLA 69

Oregon 71, UCLA 69 Projected Favorite: Oregon by 1.6 points

Oregon by 1.6 points Pick ATS: UCLA (+3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 9 Duke Blue Devils

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 75, Louisville 69

Duke 75, Louisville 69 Projected Favorite: Duke by 6 points

Duke by 6 points Pick ATS: Louisville (+9.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

