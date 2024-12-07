Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, December 8
Published 8:28 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024
Top-25 teams will be in action across 10 games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Duke Blue Devils squaring off against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. See the piece below for picks against the spread.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 2 Auburn Tigers vs. Richmond Spiders
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Auburn 87, Richmond 58
- Projected Favorite: Auburn by 29.6 points
- Pick ATS: Auburn (-27.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Neville Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Maryland Terrapins
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Maryland 74, Purdue 72
- Projected Favorite: Maryland by 1.7 points
- Pick ATS: Maryland (+3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Missouri Tigers vs. No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 79, Missouri 74
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 4.6 points
- Pick ATS: Missouri (+6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Mizzou Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Howard Bison
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 84, Howard 61
- Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 23.3 points
- Pick ATS: Howard (+27.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas Tech 74, Texas A&M 73
- Projected Favorite: Texas Tech by 0.6 points
- Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Dickies Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16 Memphis Tigers vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Memphis 83, Arkansas State 68
- Projected Favorite: Memphis by 15 points
- Pick ATS: Memphis (-13.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Texas Longhorns vs. No. 25 UConn Huskies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas 74, UConn 71
- Projected Favorite: Texas by 2.9 points
- Pick ATS: Texas (-1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Moody Center
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones vs. Jackson State Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Iowa State 90, Jackson State 60
- Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 29.8 points
- Pick ATS: Jackson State (+36.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 12 Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Oregon 71, UCLA 69
- Projected Favorite: Oregon by 1.6 points
- Pick ATS: UCLA (+3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 9 Duke Blue Devils
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 75, Louisville 69
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 6 points
- Pick ATS: Louisville (+9.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
