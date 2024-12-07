Titans vs. Jaguars Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 14 Published 4:37 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024

Based on our computer model, the Tennessee Titans will defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars when they meet at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 8 (at 1 p.m. ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Titans have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking fifth-worst with 18.4 points per contest. Defensively, they are ranked 27th in the NFL (27.7 points allowed per game). The Jaguars’ defense has been bottom-five in scoring defense this season, surrendering 28.3 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 25th with 19 points per contest.

Titans vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Titans by 3.5) Over (40) Titans 25, Jaguars 22

Titans Betting Info

The Titans have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this contest.

Tennessee has a record of just 2-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Titans have been favored by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

In Tennessee’s 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Titans games average 40.7 total points per game this season, 0.7 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Jaguars Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Jaguars based on the moneyline is 39.2%.

Jacksonville is 7-5-0 ATS this season.

The Jaguars are 6-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

In 2024, seven Jacksonville games have gone over the point total.

The average total for Jaguars games is 45.2 points, 5.2 more than this game’s over/under.

Titans vs. Jaguars 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Titans 18.4 27.7 16.2 22.8 20 31.1 Jaguars 19 28.3 22.7 22.2 15.3 34.3

