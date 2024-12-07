Tennessee vs. Iowa Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 7 Published 10:56 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday’s game features the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (8-0) and the Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) squaring off at Barclays Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 75-74 win for Iowa according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 7.

Based on our computer prediction, Iowa is projected to cover the spread (1.5) against Tennessee. The two teams are expected to fall short of the 157.5 over/under.

Tennessee vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Line: Tennessee -1.5

Tennessee -1.5 Point total: 157.5

157.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -125, Iowa +105

Tennessee vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction:

Iowa 75, Tennessee 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Iowa

Pick ATS: Iowa (+1.5)

Iowa (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)

The teams score 172.8 points per game, 15.3 more points than this matchup’s total.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 95 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 66.3 per outing (237th in college basketball). They have a +172 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 28.7 points per game.

Tennessee comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 13.2 boards. It is recording 41 rebounds per game (eighth in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 27.8 per outing.

Tennessee hits 6.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 11.2 (second-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 4.8.

The Volunteers rank 21st in college basketball by averaging 99.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 51st in college basketball, allowing 69.4 points per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has committed 10.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 15.2 (134th in college basketball play) while forcing 25.7 (third in college basketball).

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes put up 77.8 points per game (48th in college basketball) while allowing 58.3 per contest (88th in college basketball). They have a +156 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 19.5 points per game.

The 36 rebounds per game Iowa accumulates rank 78th in college basketball, 9.4 more than the 26.6 its opponents pull down.

Iowa hits two fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.4 (154th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 8.4.

Iowa has won the turnover battle by 2.9 per game, committing 15.5 (148th in college basketball) while forcing 18.4 (90th in college basketball).

