Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7

Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos will be on the ice Saturday when his Nashville Predators face the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Considering a wager on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos has averaged 18:14 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -15.
  • Stamkos has gotten at least one point in 10 games, with 13 points in total.
  • Stamkos has picked up six goals and four assists on the power play.
  • Stamkos averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.8%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 27 opportunities).
  • Through 27 games played this season, he has put up 13 points, with three multi-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Senators are giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in NHL play.
  • With a goal differential of -3, the team is 16th in the league.
  • The Senators are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa
27 Games 0
13 Points 0
7 Goals 0
6 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

