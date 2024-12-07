Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7
Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 7, 2024
Steven Stamkos will be on the ice Saturday when his Nashville Predators face the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Considering a wager on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
Predators vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos has averaged 18:14 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -15.
- Stamkos has gotten at least one point in 10 games, with 13 points in total.
- Stamkos has picked up six goals and four assists on the power play.
- Stamkos averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.8%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 27 opportunities).
- Through 27 games played this season, he has put up 13 points, with three multi-point games.
Senators Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Senators are giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in NHL play.
- With a goal differential of -3, the team is 16th in the league.
- The Senators are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Senators
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Ottawa
|27
|Games
|0
|13
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
