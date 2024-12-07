Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7 Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

Steven Stamkos will be on the ice Saturday when his Nashville Predators face the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Considering a wager on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos has averaged 18:14 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -15.

Stamkos has gotten at least one point in 10 games, with 13 points in total.

Stamkos has picked up six goals and four assists on the power play.

Stamkos averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.8%.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 27 opportunities).

Through 27 games played this season, he has put up 13 points, with three multi-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Senators are giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in NHL play.

With a goal differential of -3, the team is 16th in the league.

The Senators are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 27 Games 0 13 Points 0 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

