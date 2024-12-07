Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7
Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 7, 2024
Roman Josi will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators face off at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Josi? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -182, Under: +140)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
Predators vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi’s plus-minus is -18, in 25:39 per game on the ice.
- Josi has gotten at least one point in 15 games, with 23 points in total.
- On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and nine assists.
- Josi’s shooting percentage is 8.1%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.
- In 15 of the 27 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- He has recorded a point in 15 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.
Senators Defensive Insights
- The Senators have given up 80 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 16th in league action in goals against.
- The team’s -3 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
- The Senators have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Senators
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Ottawa
|27
|Games
|0
|23
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|16
|Assists
|0
