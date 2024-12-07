Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7

Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators face off at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Josi? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -182, Under: +140)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi’s plus-minus is -18, in 25:39 per game on the ice.
  • Josi has gotten at least one point in 15 games, with 23 points in total.
  • On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and nine assists.
  • Josi’s shooting percentage is 8.1%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.
  • In 15 of the 27 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has recorded a point in 15 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

  • The Senators have given up 80 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 16th in league action in goals against.
  • The team’s -3 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Senators have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa
27 Games 0
23 Points 0
7 Goals 0
16 Assists 0

