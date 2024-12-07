Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7 Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

Roman Josi will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators face off at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Josi? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -182, Under: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -182, Under: +140) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi’s plus-minus is -18, in 25:39 per game on the ice.

Josi has gotten at least one point in 15 games, with 23 points in total.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and nine assists.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 8.1%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

In 15 of the 27 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

He has recorded a point in 15 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

The Senators have given up 80 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 16th in league action in goals against.

The team’s -3 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

The Senators have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 27 Games 0 23 Points 0 7 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

