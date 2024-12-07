Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7 Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators meet the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canadian Tire Centre. Does a bet on Marchessault interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +180, Under: -240)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 27 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of -11, and is averaging 17:50 on the ice.

Marchessault has accumulated at least one point in 10 games, with 13 points in total.

On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.

In 10 of the 27 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has recorded a point in 10 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Senators are allowing 80 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in NHL action.

The team’s -3 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

The Senators are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 27 Games 0 13 Points 0 5 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

