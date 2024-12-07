Iowa vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 7 Published 10:56 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday’s contest that pits the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (8-0) versus the Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) at Barclays Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-74 in favor of Iowa. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 7.

Based on our computer prediction, Tennessee is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 2.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 157.5 total.

Iowa vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Line: Iowa -2.5

Iowa -2.5 Point total: 157.5

157.5 Moneyline (to win): Iowa -145, Tennessee +120

Iowa vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction:

Iowa 75, Tennessee 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+2.5)

Tennessee (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)

The two teams score an average of 172.8 points per game, 15.3 more points than this matchup’s total.

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes average 77.8 points per game (50th in college basketball) while giving up 58.3 per outing (89th in college basketball). They have a +156 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 19.5 points per game.

Iowa ranks 78th in the country at 36 rebounds per game. That’s 9.4 more than the 26.6 its opponents average.

Iowa knocks down 6.4 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball), two fewer than its opponents (8.4). It is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc (139th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31%.

The Hawkeyes rank 43rd in college basketball with 95.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 77th in college basketball defensively with 71.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Iowa has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 15.5 per game (149th in college basketball action) while forcing 18.4 (89th in college basketball).

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers put up 95 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 66.3 per contest (235th in college basketball). They have a +172 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 28.7 points per game.

Tennessee ranks eighth in college basketball at 41 rebounds per game. That’s 13.2 more than the 27.8 its opponents average.

Tennessee hits 11.2 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball), 6.4 more than its opponents.

Tennessee has committed 10.5 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15.2 (135th in college basketball) while forcing 25.7 (third in college basketball).

