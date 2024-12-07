How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 8 Published 9:58 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024

Sunday’s college basketball slate includes 15 games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those games is the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the TCU Horned Frogs.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Syracuse Orange

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Central Michigan Chippewas at No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern Wildcats at No. 23 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Coppin State Eagles at No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 4 Texas Longhorns at James Madison Dukes

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee State Tigers at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

DePaul Blue Demons at No. 24 Michigan State Spartans

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Alabama State Hornets at No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Grambling Tigers at No. 5 LSU Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 8 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 UCLA Bruins at Washington Huskies

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

