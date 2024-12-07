How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 8
Published 9:58 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024
Sunday’s college basketball slate includes 15 games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those games is the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the TCU Horned Frogs.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Central Michigan Chippewas at No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northwestern Wildcats at No. 23 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Coppin State Eagles at No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 4 Texas Longhorns at James Madison Dukes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee State Tigers at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
DePaul Blue Demons at No. 24 Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Alabama State Hornets at No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Grambling Tigers at No. 5 LSU Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 8 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 1 UCLA Bruins at Washington Huskies
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.