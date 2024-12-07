How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 8
Published 8:54 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024
There are 10 games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Kansas Jayhawks versus the Missouri Tigers.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Richmond Spiders at No. 2 Auburn Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Maryland Terrapins at No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Howard Bison at No. 14 Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Arkansas State Red Wolves at No. 16 Memphis Tigers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 25 UConn Huskies at Texas Longhorns
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
Jackson State Tigers at No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCLA Bruins at No. 12 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 9 Duke Blue Devils at Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
