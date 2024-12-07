How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 8

Published 8:54 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 8

There are 10 games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Kansas Jayhawks versus the Missouri Tigers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Richmond Spiders at No. 2 Auburn Tigers

Maryland Terrapins at No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at Missouri Tigers

Howard Bison at No. 14 Cincinnati Bearcats

No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Arkansas State Red Wolves at No. 16 Memphis Tigers

No. 25 UConn Huskies at Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN

Jackson State Tigers at No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones

UCLA Bruins at No. 12 Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 Duke Blue Devils at Louisville Cardinals

SportsPlus