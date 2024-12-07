How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 8 Published 8:54 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024

There are 10 games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Kansas Jayhawks versus the Missouri Tigers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Richmond Spiders at No. 2 Auburn Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Maryland Terrapins at No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at Missouri Tigers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Howard Bison at No. 14 Cincinnati Bearcats

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arkansas State Red Wolves at No. 16 Memphis Tigers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 UConn Huskies at Texas Longhorns

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

Jackson State Tigers at No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCLA Bruins at No. 12 Oregon Ducks

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 Duke Blue Devils at Louisville Cardinals

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

