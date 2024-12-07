How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 8 Published 8:59 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024

There are 10 games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature SEC squads. That includes the South Carolina Gamecocks versus the TCU Horned Frogs.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Marshall Thundering Herd at Florida Gators

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 4 Texas Longhorns at James Madison Dukes

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee State Tigers at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Alabama State Hornets at No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Grambling Tigers at No. 5 LSU Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

UAB Blazers at Auburn Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Chicago State Cougars

Time: 6:00 PM ET

No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.