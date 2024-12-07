How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 7

Published 5:53 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC teams will take the court in five games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Kentucky Wildcats squaring off against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Climate Pledge Arena.

Today’s SEC Games

East Carolina Pirates at South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

UTSA Roadrunners at Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Lindenwood Lions at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Alcorn State Braves at No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs

