How to Watch Iowa vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 7

The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-0) will attempt to continue an eight-game winning run when they host the Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 7, 2024. The Volunteers have taken six games in a row.

If you want to know where to find this game on TV, it will air on FOX.

Iowa vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York How to watch on TV: FOX

Iowa 2024-25 Stats

The Volunteers are the best squad in college basketball in points scored (95.0 per game) and 235th in points conceded (66.3).

Iowa is pulling down 36.0 boards per game (78th-ranked in college basketball). It is allowing 26.6 rebounds per contest (27th-ranked).

This season the Volunteers are averaging 17.5 assists per game (29th in the country).

So far this season, Iowa is averaging 15.5 turnovers per game (149th-ranked in college basketball) and forcing 18.4 turnovers per contest (89th-ranked).

Beyond the arc, the Volunteers are best in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (11.2). They are 225th in 3-point percentage at 29.3%.

Iowa has struggled to stop shooters from beyond the arc, ranking 20th-worst in college basketball with 8.4 treys allowed per game. It ranks 207th by allowing a 31.0% three-point percentage to opposing teams this season.

The Volunteers attempt 46.5% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 53.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.2% of the Volunteers' baskets are 3-pointers, and 68.8% are 2-pointers.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Volunteers are best in college basketball on offense (95.0 points scored per game) and ranked 235th defensively (66.3 points conceded).

Tennessee is the eighth-best team in the nation in rebounds per game (41.0) and is ranked 49th in rebounds conceded (27.8).

The Volunteers are 29th in the country in assists (17.5 per game) in 2024-25.

Tennessee is 135th in the country in turnovers per game (15.2) and third-best in turnovers forced (25.7).

The Volunteers are the best squad in the nation in 3-pointers made (11.2 per game) and 225th in 3-point percentage (29.3%).

Tennessee is 67th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (4.8 per game) and 151st in 3-point percentage defensively (29.3%).

In 2024-25, the Volunteers have taken 46.5% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 53.5% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 31.2% of the Volunteers’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 68.8% have been 2-pointers.

Iowa’s Top Players

Hawkeyes Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lucy Olsen 6 17.3 4.5 5.3 0.8 0.2 1.2 Addison O’Grady 8 15.0 4.8 1.3 0.5 1.8 0.0 Hannah Stuelke 8 14.5 7.1 2.4 0.5 0.3 0.3 Taylor McCabe 8 7.1 3.0 1.0 0.4 0.0 2.1 Aaliyah Guyton 3 6.7 1.3 1.3 0.3 0.3 1.7

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 6 19.7 6.2 3.7 3.0 0.8 1.2 Edie Darby 1 12.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 0.0 2.0 Ruby Whitehorn 6 11.7 7.0 1.8 1.7 0.3 0.7 Samara Spencer 6 11.2 3.8 4.8 0.8 0.2 2.0 Lazaria Spearman 6 10.8 4.7 0.8 1.3 0.2 0.8

Iowa’s Upcoming Schedule

December 7 vs. Tennessee at 7:00 PM ET

December 11 vs. Iowa State at 9:00 PM ET

December 15 at Michigan State at 12:00 PM ET

December 20 vs. Northern Iowa at 7:30 PM ET

December 29 vs. Purdue at 3:00 PM ET

January 1 at Penn State at 1:00 PM ET

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

December 7 at Iowa at 7:00 PM ET

December 14 vs. North Carolina Central at 2:00 PM ET

December 18 at Memphis at 8:30 PM ET

December 20 vs. Richmond at 2:15 PM ET

December 21 at Tulsa at 11:00 AM ET

December 29 vs. Winthrop at 2:00 PM ET

