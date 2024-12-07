Hawks vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today – December 8 Published 6:39 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024

As they get ready to square off against the Atlanta Hawks (13-11) on Sunday, December 8 at State Farm Arena, with the opening tip at 6:00 PM ET, the Denver Nuggets (11-9) have six players currently listed on the injury report. The Hawks have listed one injured player.

The Hawks took care of business in their most recent game 134-132 in OT against the Lakers on Friday. Trae Young’s team-high 31 points led the Hawks in the victory.

The Nuggets dropped their most recent game 126-114 against the Cavaliers on Thursday. Nikola Jokic scored a team-high 27 points for the Nuggets in the loss.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG DaRon Holmes PF Out For Season Achilles Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee 2.3 2.0 0.0 Dario Saric PF Questionable Ankle 3.4 3.5 1.1 Jamal Murray PG Questionable Hamstring 17.8 4.0 6.2 Aaron Gordon PF Questionable Calf 15.1 6.4 3.3 Christian Braun SG Questionable Quadricep 15.4 5.1 1.9

Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ALT and FDSSE

