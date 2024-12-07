Hawks vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today – December 8
Published 6:39 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024
As they get ready to square off against the Atlanta Hawks (13-11) on Sunday, December 8 at State Farm Arena, with the opening tip at 6:00 PM ET, the Denver Nuggets (11-9) have six players currently listed on the injury report. The Hawks have listed one injured player.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Email newsletter signup
The Hawks took care of business in their most recent game 134-132 in OT against the Lakers on Friday. Trae Young’s team-high 31 points led the Hawks in the victory.
The Nuggets dropped their most recent game 126-114 against the Cavaliers on Thursday. Nikola Jokic scored a team-high 27 points for the Nuggets in the loss.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|DaRon Holmes
|PF
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|Vlatko Cancar
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|2.3
|2.0
|0.0
|Dario Saric
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|3.4
|3.5
|1.1
|Jamal Murray
|PG
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|17.8
|4.0
|6.2
|Aaron Gordon
|PF
|Questionable
|Calf
|15.1
|6.4
|3.3
|Christian Braun
|SG
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|15.4
|5.1
|1.9
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.
Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ALT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.