Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7

Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canadian Tire Centre. Looking to wager on Nyquist’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 27 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:40 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -15.
  • Nyquist has picked up at least one point in eight games, with 10 points in total.
  • Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
  • Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.8%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (27 opportunities).
  • Through 27 games, he has 10 points, with two multi-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

  • The Senators rank 16th in goals against, allowing 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
  • The team has the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.
  • The Senators are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa
27 Games 0
10 Points 0
6 Goals 0
4 Assists 0

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7

