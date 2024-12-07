Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7 Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canadian Tire Centre. Looking to wager on Nyquist’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 27 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:40 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -15.

Nyquist has picked up at least one point in eight games, with 10 points in total.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.8%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (27 opportunities).

Through 27 games, he has 10 points, with two multi-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

The Senators rank 16th in goals against, allowing 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.

The team has the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.

The Senators are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 27 Games 0 10 Points 0 6 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

