Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7
Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 7, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canadian Tire Centre. Looking to wager on Nyquist’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)
Predators vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 27 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:40 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -15.
- Nyquist has picked up at least one point in eight games, with 10 points in total.
- Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
- Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.8%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (27 opportunities).
- Through 27 games, he has 10 points, with two multi-point games.
Senators Defensive Insights
- The Senators rank 16th in goals against, allowing 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
- The team has the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.
- The Senators are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Senators
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Ottawa
|27
|Games
|0
|10
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.