Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7 Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

Filip Forsberg will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators play on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 27 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -11, and is averaging 19:12 on the ice.

Forsberg has gotten at least one point in 14 games, with 17 points in total.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.

He has a 9.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

In six of the 27 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 27 games, he has 17 points, with three multi-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

The Senators rank 16th in goals against, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.

With a goal differential of -3, the team is 16th in the league.

The Senators have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 27 Games 0 17 Points 0 9 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

