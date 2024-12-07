Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7
Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 7, 2024
Filip Forsberg will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators play on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)
Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 27 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -11, and is averaging 19:12 on the ice.
- Forsberg has gotten at least one point in 14 games, with 17 points in total.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.
- He has a 9.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
- In six of the 27 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 27 games, he has 17 points, with three multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Senators Defensive Insights
- The Senators rank 16th in goals against, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
- With a goal differential of -3, the team is 16th in the league.
- The Senators have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Forsberg vs. Senators
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Ottawa
|27
|Games
|0
|17
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.