Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7

Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators play on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 27 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -11, and is averaging 19:12 on the ice.
  • Forsberg has gotten at least one point in 14 games, with 17 points in total.
  • On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.
  • He has a 9.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
  • In six of the 27 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 27 games, he has 17 points, with three multi-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

  • The Senators rank 16th in goals against, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
  • With a goal differential of -3, the team is 16th in the league.
  • The Senators have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa
27 Games 0
17 Points 0
9 Goals 0
8 Assists 0

