December 8 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

In a Sunday NHL schedule that features plenty of competitive matchups, the Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Vancouver Canucks is a game to catch.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NHL today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch December 8 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Seattle Kraken @ New York Rangers 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Vancouver Canucks 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Ottawa Senators 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Winnipeg Jets 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Philadelphia Flyers 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.