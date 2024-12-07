Buy Tickets for Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators on December 7 Published 5:55 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

When the Ottawa Senators play the Nashville Predators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), Tim Stutzle and Roman Josi will be among the most exciting players to watch.

Senators vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 7

Saturday, December 7 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Senators (-131)

Senators (-131) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Senators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Tim Stützle 25 10 20 30 Brady Tkachuk 25 13 14 27 Drake Batherson 25 9 18 27 Claude Giroux 25 6 11 17 Joshua Norris 25 11 6 17 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Roman Josi 27 7 16 23 Filip Forsberg 27 9 8 17 Ryan O’Reilly 26 5 9 14 Jonathan Marchessault 27 5 8 13 Steven Stamkos 27 7 6 13

Senators vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Senators’ 3.1 average goals per game add up to 77 total, which makes them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, Ottawa has conceded 80 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in league play.

The Senators’ offense ranks seventh the league with a 26.44% power-play conversion rate.

The Predators have scored 60 goals this season (2.2 per game) to rank 32nd in the league.

Nashville has allowed 85 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 25th.

The Predators have a 19.05% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 20 percentage.

