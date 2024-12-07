Buy Tickets for Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators on December 7
Published 5:55 am Saturday, December 7, 2024
When the Ottawa Senators play the Nashville Predators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), Tim Stutzle and Roman Josi will be among the most exciting players to watch.
Senators vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 7
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Senators (-131)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Senators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Tim Stützle
|25
|10
|20
|30
|Brady Tkachuk
|25
|13
|14
|27
|Drake Batherson
|25
|9
|18
|27
|Claude Giroux
|25
|6
|11
|17
|Joshua Norris
|25
|11
|6
|17
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Roman Josi
|27
|7
|16
|23
|Filip Forsberg
|27
|9
|8
|17
|Ryan O’Reilly
|26
|5
|9
|14
|Jonathan Marchessault
|27
|5
|8
|13
|Steven Stamkos
|27
|7
|6
|13
Senators vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Senators’ 3.1 average goals per game add up to 77 total, which makes them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, Ottawa has conceded 80 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in league play.
- The Senators’ offense ranks seventh the league with a 26.44% power-play conversion rate.
- The Predators have scored 60 goals this season (2.2 per game) to rank 32nd in the league.
- Nashville has allowed 85 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 25th.
- The Predators have a 19.05% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 20 percentage.
