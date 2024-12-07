Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7 Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Ottawa Senators. If you’re thinking about a bet on Skjei against the Senators, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -4, in 21:12 per game on the ice.

Skjei has accumulated at least one point in eight games, with eight points in total.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Skjei averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.6%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in seven games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 24 opportunities).

He has registered eight points, all from single-point games, this season.

Senators Defensive Insights

The Senators have allowed 80 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.

The team has the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.

The Senators have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 27 Games 0 8 Points 0 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

