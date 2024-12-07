Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7

Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Ottawa Senators. If you’re thinking about a bet on Skjei against the Senators, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -4, in 21:12 per game on the ice.
  • Skjei has accumulated at least one point in eight games, with eight points in total.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Skjei averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.6%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in seven games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 24 opportunities).
  • He has registered eight points, all from single-point games, this season.

Senators Defensive Insights

  • The Senators have allowed 80 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.
  • The team has the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.
  • The Senators have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa
27 Games 0
8 Points 0
2 Goals 0
6 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

