Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7
Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 7, 2024
Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Ottawa Senators. If you’re thinking about a bet on Skjei against the Senators, we have plenty of information to help you below.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)
Predators vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -4, in 21:12 per game on the ice.
- Skjei has accumulated at least one point in eight games, with eight points in total.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Skjei averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.6%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in seven games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 24 opportunities).
- He has registered eight points, all from single-point games, this season.
Senators Defensive Insights
- The Senators have allowed 80 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.
- The team has the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.
- The Senators have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Senators
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Ottawa
|27
|Games
|0
|8
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
