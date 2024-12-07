Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, December 7
Published 5:22 am Saturday, December 7, 2024
In one of the many compelling matchups on the college basketball schedule on Saturday, the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and Arizona Wildcats hit the court at McKale Center, one of the 10 games our computer model recommended in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Southern Utah +26.5 vs. Arizona
- Matchup: Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- Computer Projection: Arizona by 15.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arizona (-26.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
ATS Pick: Furman +1.5 vs. Princeton
- Matchup: Princeton Tigers at Furman Paladins
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- Computer Projection: Furman by 7.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Princeton (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Nevada -8.5 vs. Loyola Marymount
- Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at Loyola Marymount Lions
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- Computer Projection: Nevada by 16.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nevada (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: IUPUI +7.5 vs. Northern Kentucky
- Matchup: Northern Kentucky Norse at IUPUI Jaguars
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- Computer Projection: Northern Kentucky by 0.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Kentucky (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Washington State +7.5 vs. Boise State
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars vs. Boise State Broncos
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- Computer Projection: Boise State by 0.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Boise State (-7.5)
- TV Channel: CBS
ATS Pick: North Florida +1.5 vs. Georgia Southern
- Matchup: North Florida Ospreys at Georgia Southern Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- Computer Projection: North Florida by 5.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgia Southern (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Texas Southern +12.5 vs. Sam Houston
- Matchup: Texas Southern Tigers at Sam Houston Bearkats
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- Computer Projection: Sam Houston by 6.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Sam Houston (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Montana State -8.5 vs. UMKC
- Matchup: UMKC Kangaroos at Montana State Bobcats
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- Computer Projection: Montana State by 14.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Montana State (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Oakland +1.5 vs. Youngstown State
- Matchup: Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Youngstown State Penguins
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- Computer Projection: Oakland by 4.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Youngstown State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Oregon State -15.5 vs. Idaho
- Matchup: Idaho Vandals at Oregon State Beavers
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- Computer Projection: Oregon State by 21.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon State (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.