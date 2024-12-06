Where to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars on TV or Streaming Live – Dec. 8

Published 4:37 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) will attempt to right the ship when they enter a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (3-9) on Sunday on a five-game losing streak.

Want to watch this game? You can find it on TV.

Dec 8, 2024: Titans vs. Jaguars Viewing Options

  • Game day: Sunday, December 8, 2024
  • Game time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Stadium: Nissan Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats
Tony Pollard RB 835 YDS / 4 TD / 69.6 YPG / 4.3 YPC
37 REC / 211 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 17.6 REC YPG
Will Levis QB 1,659 YDS (64.2%) / 12 TD / 9 INT
172 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 19.1 RUSH YPG
Calvin Ridley WR 43 REC / 679 YDS / 3 TD / 56.6 YPG
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 20 REC / 365 YDS / 8 TD / 40.6 YPG
Kenneth Murray LB 86 TKL / 8 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT
Harold Landry OLB 52 TKL / 11 TFL / 6 SACK
Amani Hooker SAF 53 TKL / 4 TFL / 4 INT / 8 PD
Arden Key OLB 30 TKL / 11 TFL / 6.5 SACK

Titans Injuries

    Logan Bruss | OG (Out)

    • Injury: Knee
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jaelyn Duncan | OL (Out)

    • Injury: Hamstring
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats (2023): 3 GP

    T’Vondre Sweat | NT (Questionable)

    • Injury: Shoulder
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 4.0 TFL | 38 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    Kenneth Murray | LB (Questionable)

    • Injury: Hamstring
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 3.5 Sacks | 8.0 TFL | 86 Tackles | 1 INT | 2 PDs

    Roger McCreary | CB (Questionable)

    • Injury: Shoulder
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 11.0 TFL | 42 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

    Jarvis Brownlee Jr. | CB (Questionable)

    • Injury: Hip
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 45 Tackles | 1 INT | 8 PDs

    Jerome Baker | LB (Questionable)

    • Injury: Neck
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 2.0 TFL | 54 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs

    Leroy Watson | OT (Questionable)

    • Injury: Back
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 3 GP

    James Williams | LB (Questionable)

    • Injury: Knee
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Season Stats: 5 GP

    Peter Skoronski | OL (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Foot
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 4 GP

    Jeffery Simmons | DT (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Rest
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 4.0 Sacks | 7.0 TFL | 46 Tackles | 0 INTs | 3 PDs

    James Lynch | DL (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Shoulder
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 10 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs

    Chidobe Awuzie | CB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Groin
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

    Tyler Boyd | WR (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Foot
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX
9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS
9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX
9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN
10/13/2024 Colts L 20-17 CBS
10/20/2024 at Bills L 34-10 CBS
10/27/2024 at Lions L 52-14 FOX
11/3/2024 Patriots W 20-17 FOX
11/10/2024 at Chargers L 27-17 FOX
11/17/2024 Vikings L 23-13 CBS
11/24/2024 at Texans W 32-27 CBS
12/1/2024 at Commanders L 42-19 CBS
12/8/2024 Jaguars CBS
12/15/2024 Bengals FOX
12/22/2024 at Colts CBS
12/29/2024 at Jaguars CBS
TBD Texans

Jaguars Key Players

Name Position Stats
Brian Thomas Jr. WR 46 REC / 765 YDS / 6 TD / 63.8 YPG
Tank Bigsby RB 547 YDS / 4 TD / 49.7 YPG / 5.4 YPC
Travis Etienne RB 371 YDS / 2 TD / 37.1 YPG / 3.9 YPC
25 REC / 114 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11.4 REC YPG
Evan Engram TE 43 REC / 332 YDS / 1 TD / 41.5 YPG
Travon Walker DE 44 TKL / 10 TFL / 8.5 SACK
Devin Lloyd LB 85 TKL / 5 TFL / 1 SACK
Ventrell Miller LB 71 TKL / 4 TFL
Foyesade Oluokun LB 63 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT

Jaguars Injuries

    Yasir Abdullah | LB (Questionable)

    • Injury: Hamstring
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 14 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    Ross Matiscik | LS (Questionable)

    • Injury: Hamstring
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 2 GP

    Logan Cooke | P (Questionable)

    • Injury: Knee
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Season Stats: 12 GP

    Tyson Campbell | CB (Questionable)

    • Injury: Thigh
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 34 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs

    Parker Washington | WR (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Shoulder
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

    Brandon Scherff | OL (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Knee
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 1 GP

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 at Dolphins L 20-17 CBS
9/15/2024 Browns L 18-13 CBS
9/23/2024 at Bills L 47-10 ESPN
9/29/2024 at Texans L 24-20 CBS
10/6/2024 Colts W 37-34 CBS
10/13/2024 vs. Bears L 35-16 NFL Network
10/20/2024 vs. Patriots W 32-16 NFL Network
10/27/2024 Packers L 30-27 FOX
11/3/2024 at Eagles L 28-23 CBS
11/10/2024 Vikings L 12-7 FOX
11/17/2024 at Lions L 52-6 CBS
12/1/2024 Texans L 23-20 FOX
12/8/2024 at Titans CBS
12/15/2024 Jets FOX
12/22/2024 at Raiders CBS
12/29/2024 Titans CBS
TBD at Colts

