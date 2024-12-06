Where to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars on TV or Streaming Live – Dec. 8 Published 4:37 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) will attempt to right the ship when they enter a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (3-9) on Sunday on a five-game losing streak.

Want to watch this game? You can find it on TV.

Dec 8, 2024: Titans vs. Jaguars Viewing Options

Game day: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats Tony Pollard RB 835 YDS / 4 TD / 69.6 YPG / 4.3 YPC

37 REC / 211 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 17.6 REC YPG Will Levis QB 1,659 YDS (64.2%) / 12 TD / 9 INT

172 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 19.1 RUSH YPG Calvin Ridley WR 43 REC / 679 YDS / 3 TD / 56.6 YPG Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 20 REC / 365 YDS / 8 TD / 40.6 YPG Kenneth Murray LB 86 TKL / 8 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT Harold Landry OLB 52 TKL / 11 TFL / 6 SACK Amani Hooker SAF 53 TKL / 4 TFL / 4 INT / 8 PD Arden Key OLB 30 TKL / 11 TFL / 6.5 SACK

Titans Injuries

Logan Bruss | OG (Out) Injury: Knee

Knee

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice Jaelyn Duncan | OL (Out) Injury: Hamstring

Hamstring

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Season Stats (2023): 3 GP

3 GP T’Vondre Sweat | NT (Questionable) Injury: Shoulder

Shoulder

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 4.0 TFL | 38 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

1.0 Sack | 4.0 TFL | 38 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs Kenneth Murray | LB (Questionable) Injury: Hamstring

Hamstring

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 3.5 Sacks | 8.0 TFL | 86 Tackles | 1 INT | 2 PDs

3.5 Sacks | 8.0 TFL | 86 Tackles | 1 INT | 2 PDs Roger McCreary | CB (Questionable) Injury: Shoulder

Shoulder

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 11.0 TFL | 42 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

1.0 Sack | 11.0 TFL | 42 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD Jarvis Brownlee Jr. | CB (Questionable) Injury: Hip

Hip

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 45 Tackles | 1 INT | 8 PDs

0.0 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 45 Tackles | 1 INT | 8 PDs Jerome Baker | LB (Questionable) Injury: Neck

Neck

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 2.0 TFL | 54 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs

1.0 Sack | 2.0 TFL | 54 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs Leroy Watson | OT (Questionable) Injury: Back

Back

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 3 GP

3 GP James Williams | LB (Questionable) Injury: Knee

Knee

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Season Stats: 5 GP

5 GP Peter Skoronski | OL (Unspecified) Injury: Foot

Foot

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 4 GP

4 GP Jeffery Simmons | DT (Unspecified) Injury: Rest

Rest

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 4.0 Sacks | 7.0 TFL | 46 Tackles | 0 INTs | 3 PDs

4.0 Sacks | 7.0 TFL | 46 Tackles | 0 INTs | 3 PDs James Lynch | DL (Unspecified) Injury: Shoulder

Shoulder

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 10 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs

0.0 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 10 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs Chidobe Awuzie | CB (Unspecified) Injury: Groin

Groin

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice Tyler Boyd | WR (Unspecified) Injury: Foot

Foot

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX 9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS 9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX 9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN 10/13/2024 Colts L 20-17 CBS 10/20/2024 at Bills L 34-10 CBS 10/27/2024 at Lions L 52-14 FOX 11/3/2024 Patriots W 20-17 FOX 11/10/2024 at Chargers L 27-17 FOX 11/17/2024 Vikings L 23-13 CBS 11/24/2024 at Texans W 32-27 CBS 12/1/2024 at Commanders L 42-19 CBS 12/8/2024 Jaguars – CBS 12/15/2024 Bengals – FOX 12/22/2024 at Colts – CBS 12/29/2024 at Jaguars – CBS TBD Texans – –

Jaguars Key Players

Name Position Stats Brian Thomas Jr. WR 46 REC / 765 YDS / 6 TD / 63.8 YPG Tank Bigsby RB 547 YDS / 4 TD / 49.7 YPG / 5.4 YPC Travis Etienne RB 371 YDS / 2 TD / 37.1 YPG / 3.9 YPC

25 REC / 114 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11.4 REC YPG Evan Engram TE 43 REC / 332 YDS / 1 TD / 41.5 YPG Travon Walker DE 44 TKL / 10 TFL / 8.5 SACK Devin Lloyd LB 85 TKL / 5 TFL / 1 SACK Ventrell Miller LB 71 TKL / 4 TFL Foyesade Oluokun LB 63 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT

Jaguars Injuries

Yasir Abdullah | LB (Questionable) Injury: Hamstring

Hamstring

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 14 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 14 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs Ross Matiscik | LS (Questionable) Injury: Hamstring

Hamstring

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 2 GP

2 GP Logan Cooke | P (Questionable) Injury: Knee

Knee

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Season Stats: 12 GP

12 GP Tyson Campbell | CB (Questionable) Injury: Thigh

Thigh

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 34 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs

0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 34 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs Parker Washington | WR (Unspecified) Injury: Shoulder

Shoulder

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice Brandon Scherff | OL (Unspecified) Injury: Knee

Knee

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 1 GP

Jaguars Schedule