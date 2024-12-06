Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, December 7 Published 8:28 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

The Kentucky Wildcats versus the Gonzaga Bulldogs is one of eight games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that features a ranked team in play. We provide ATS picks for each contest in the piece below.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Marquette 79, Wisconsin 72

Marquette 79, Wisconsin 72 Projected Favorite: Marquette by 6.9 points

Marquette by 6.9 points Pick ATS: Marquette (-5.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Marquette-Wisconsin spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: North Carolina 87, Georgia Tech 74

North Carolina 87, Georgia Tech 74 Projected Favorite: North Carolina by 13.4 points

North Carolina by 13.4 points Pick ATS: Georgia Tech (+15.5)

Bet on the North Carolina-Georgia Tech spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean E. Smith Center

Dean E. Smith Center TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Pittsburgh 79, Virginia Tech 67

Pittsburgh 79, Virginia Tech 67 Projected Favorite: Pittsburgh by 11.9 points

Pittsburgh by 11.9 points Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (-9.5)

Bet on the Virginia Tech-Pittsburgh spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Cassell Coliseum TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 Houston Cougars vs. Butler Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 75, Butler 64

Houston 75, Butler 64 Projected Favorite: Houston by 10.8 points

Bet on the Houston-Butler spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Lindenwood Lions

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 88, Lindenwood 59

Ole Miss 88, Lindenwood 59 Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 28.5 points

Ole Miss by 28.5 points Pick ATS: Lindenwood (+29.5)

Bet on the Ole Miss-Lindenwood spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Alcorn State Braves

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Oklahoma 84, Alcorn State 58

Oklahoma 84, Alcorn State 58 Projected Favorite: Oklahoma by 26.1 points

Oklahoma by 26.1 points Pick ATS: Alcorn State (+32.5)

Bet on the Oklahoma-Alcorn State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: McCasland Field House

McCasland Field House TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs vs. San Diego Toreros

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: San Diego State 82, San Diego 57

San Diego State 82, San Diego 57 Projected Favorite: San Diego State by 24.8 points

San Diego State by 24.8 points Pick ATS: San Diego State (-24.5)

Bet on the San Diego State-San Diego spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Viejas Arena

Viejas Arena TV Channel: MW Network

MW Network Live Stream: MW Network

No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 80, Kentucky 78

Gonzaga 80, Kentucky 78 Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 2.1 points

Gonzaga by 2.1 points Pick ATS: Kentucky (+5.5)

Bet on the Gonzaga-Kentucky spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.