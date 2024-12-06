Spurs vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Thursday, Dec. 19
Published 5:37 am Friday, December 6, 2024
The San Antonio Spurs (11-11) match up with the Atlanta Hawks (12-11) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 19, 2024. The matchup airs on FDSSW and FDSSE.
Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSW and FDSSE
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Favorite: –
Spurs vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Spurs
|Hawks
|110.9
|Points Avg.
|116.6
|111.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.4
|45.5%
|Field Goal %
|46.4%
|34.7%
|Three Point %
|34.2%
Spurs’ Top Players
- Victor Wembanyama puts up 23.5 points per game for the Spurs while also adding 10.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
- Chris Paul is responsible for 10.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.
- Wembanyama connects on 3.1 threes per game to lead active Spurs.
- Paul records 1.4 steals per game. Wembanyama collects 3.4 blocks a contest.
Hawks’ Top Players
- The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (20.7 points per game) and assists (12.0 assists per game).
- Clint Capela’s per-game averages this season are 10.5 points, 1.3 assists and 9.5 rebounds.
- Young knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
- The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a lift from Dyson Daniels (3.0 steals per game) and Jalen Johnson (1.1 blocks per game).
Spurs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/5
|Bulls
|L 139-124
|Home
|-1.5
|12/6
|Kings
|–
|Home
|–
|12/8
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|12/13
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
|12/15
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|12/19
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|12/21
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/23
|76ers
|–
|Away
|–
|12/25
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/27
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
|12/29
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/2
|Pelicans
|W 124-112
|Home
|-9.5
|12/4
|Bucks
|W 119-104
|Away
|+4.5
|12/6
|Lakers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/8
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|12/11
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/19
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|12/21
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|12/23
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|12/26
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|12/28
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|12/29
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
