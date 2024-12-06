Senators vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 7

Published 7:41 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

Senators vs. Predators Injury Report Today - December 7

As they get ready to meet the Nashville Predators (7-14-6) on Saturday, December 7 at Canadian Tire Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Ottawa Senators (11-12-2) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Artem Zub D Out Foot
David Perron LW Out Upper Body
Nikolas Matinpalo D Questionable Illness

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Ryan O’Reilly C Out Lower Body
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body

Senators vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Ottawa, Ontario
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Senators Season Insights

  • The Senators’ 77 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the league.
  • Ottawa ranks 17th in goals against, giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
  • Their goal differential (-3) ranks 16th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators have 60 goals this season (2.2 per game), 31st in the league.
  • Nashville’s total of 85 goals conceded (3.2 per game) ranks 25th in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -25, they are 31st in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Senators vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Senators (-132) Predators (+111) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Injury Report

Hawks vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - December 6

Hawks vs. Lakers Injury Report Today – December 6

Predators vs. Canadiens Injury Report Today - December 5

Predators vs. Canadiens Injury Report Today – December 5

Maple Leafs vs. Predators Injury Report Today - December 4

Maple Leafs vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 4

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status - Bucks vs. Hawks Injury Report December 4

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status – Bucks vs. Hawks Injury Report December 4

Print Article

SportsPlus