NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 7
Published 4:31 pm Friday, December 6, 2024
Saturday’s NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Cleveland Cavaliers playing the Charlotte Hornets.
Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action on Saturday. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to know.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 7
Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
