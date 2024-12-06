NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 7 Published 4:31 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

Saturday’s NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Cleveland Cavaliers playing the Charlotte Hornets.

Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action on Saturday. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to know.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 7

Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSOH

FDSSE and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and ALT2

MNMT and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOK

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and KFAA

SportsNet and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSDET

MSG and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSUN

AZFamily and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

